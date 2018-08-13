Cayman Islands: CCUK Student member receives voucher for Grand Old House

This weekend Enrique McCoy, Caymanian student studying Business Management and Marketing at the University of Birmingham, received a generous dinner voucher from Grand Old House. The voucher was a prize from a competition draw offered to all new registrations of Cayman Connection UK (CCUK) at a recent CCUK Reception and workshop in Cayman.

Enrique commented: “I heard about Cayman Connection UK through my sister who is studying in the UK and was keen to get involved. It is great to have a network in the UK that I can connect with other Caymanians when I am studying there. I was really happy to win the prize draw and look forward to dinner at Grand Old House before going to the UK in September.”

David Ramsaran, incoming Lead Cayman Student Ambassador in the UK, who will be running the network for the upcoming academic year, said: “We were pleased to be able to offer this great incentive prize to Enrique, with thanks to Grand Old House for their kind sponsorship and continued involvement with CCUK. The work of CCUK could not happen without the support of the Cayman Islands Government Office in the UK and private sector sponsors. We are also very grateful for the continued support of Caybrew and the Scholarship Directory at CCUK events.”

He went on to say: “We are currently looking for sponsors for CCUK to help us support Caymanian students in the UK. I with the team of new Cayman Student Ambassadors in the UK am putting together a new program for sponsors for the upcoming year. Our network is incredibly useful for students to help them get the best out of their time in the UK, so we encourage any companies who would like to get involved with various types of sponsorships for Caymaninan Students to contact me at hello@caymanconnection.org.”

Mr. Ramsaran will hold the first Cayman Student Ambassador meeting in London for students at the end of September. Those interested should visit www.caymanconnection.org and follow the Cayman Connection UK Facebook page for more information.