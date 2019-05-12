Cayman Islands’ Caymera International sponsors upcoming Hotel and Tourism Investment Conferences in Miami

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands- May 10, 2019 – Caymera International, a Grand Cayman-based hospitality asset management and consulting and advisory firm has announced they will be a sponsor of the 2019 Hotel Opportunities Latin America (HOLA) and Caribbean Hotel & Resort Investment Summit (CHRIS), taking place back-to-back in Miami, Florida, May 19st through 23rd, 2019.

Photo: Choppy Delapenha and Caymera International Exhibiting at Hunter Hotels Investment Conference in Atlanta.

The Annual Conferences will cover hot topics including tourism and performance outlooks for the Caribbean and Latin America, trends in hotel branding, design, and legal for lifestyle and mixed-use hotels, construction costs and market trends in the Caribbean, and ways to obtain capital equity from outside the region – to name a few. Hotel and finance industry experts from all over the Caribbean and Latin America will attend.

Caymera representatives will be on hand at the conference exhibitions to discuss how they help hospitality and tourism business owners and operators – and destination stakeholders protect their investments through services they offer ranging from creating competitive marketing advantages – to recommending sales strategies to drive revenue – to implementing digital strategies – to managing online reputations through guest reviews, and improving employee and overall operational efficiencies. They will explore ways business owners can leverage Caymera’s industry knowledge and experience to maximize return on their hospitality investment. A stay at the brand-new Locale Grand Cayman will be featured as a conference drawing prize.

The firm will also take part in the conference as a panelist during one of the breakout sessions. Brooke Meyer, a Caymera representative, will discuss the cultural and experiential value proposition for hotels and resorts during the CHRIS conference alongside hotel and tourism experts from Ernst&Young, Karisma Hotels & Resorts, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Club Med, and Hilton.

“The hospitality business is very competitive, and we have an unwavering commitment to staying on top of the latest trends and changing dynamics of the industry – and sharing that wisdom with our clients.” commented Choppy Delapenha, a Director at Caymera. “The CHRIS and HOLA Conferences are a great opportunity for us to explore new industry partnerships as well as, ensure we remain a valuable partner to our clients.

Associate, The BHN Group, a division of Northstar Travel Group, Carlos Burgos said: “We’re delighted that Caymera International is a sponsor of our annual HOLA & CHRIS conferences. Both events are set to be one of our most interesting yet, with a range of topics that will inform and help hotel and finance experts explore available opportunities to do business throughout Latin America and the Caribbean.”

Follow Caymera International on Facebook @caymaragroup for live updates and valuable tourism related ideas and information during the conferences. For more information about the conferences visit www.chrisconference.com or www.holaconference.com.

About us:

​Founded in 2018, Caymera International is a full-service consulting and advisory firm providing innovative and strategic counsel to the hospitality industry. The firm offers clients a systematic approach to managing their assets and identifying business improvement opportunities. Specializing in asset management, hotel and resort openings, re-branding, and turnarounds for struggling or financially distressed operations, our expertise is wide ranging. Whatever your challenge and whatever the opportunity, through our bespoke hospitality consulting services we can investigate, analyze, recommend, and implement the way forward. Our services are tailor made to deliver efficient and profit-maximizing results for our client’s assets.