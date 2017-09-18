Cayman Islands: Cayman Prep win CUC Girls’ Opening Rally title

The young ladies from Cayman Prep secured the first silverware of the 2017 primary football season this past Saturday at the Annex Field as they won the 2017 CUC Girls’ Primary Football League (GPFL) Opening Rally title with a 1-0 victory over Cayman International School.

Cayman Prep’s ‘taliswoman’ Kayden Coles was the heroine in the final as she slotted home the winner from a sublime pass from Clara Byrne in the first period of overtime in a very exciting game that concluded a great day of girls football. Her play during the final earned her the Marie Martin Most Valuable Player Award for the most outstanding player in the final.

Cayman International School for their part did very well to reach the final and could easily have taken home the title with their stellar play.

St. Ignatius Prep claimed third place after defeating Sir John A. Cumber Primary 2-1 in a sudden death penalty shootout after neither school could find the back of the net during regulation time.

With an alternative Opening Rally format implemented this year in comparison with previous Opening Rally’s, each school was scheduled to play the other schools in a round-robin format with the top four advancing to the semi finals.

The six schools competing this year included defending 2016 Opening Rally champions Prospect Primary, Cayman Prep, Cayman International School, Sir John A. Cumber Primary, George Town Primary and St. Ignatius Prep.

Following the round robin games, Cayman Prep topped the table with 13 points (4 wins and 1 draw); Sir John A. Cumber were second with 8 points (2 wins and 2 draws); Cayman International School finished third with 7 points (2 wins and 1 draw); St. Ignatius Prep were fourth with 4 points (2 wins);

Prospect Primary finished fifth with 4 points (1 win and 1 draw); and George Town Primary finished sixth with 4 points (1 win and 1 draw).

In the semi finals, Cayman Prep secured their place in the coveted final after defeating St. Ignatius Prep 1-0 thanks to another Clara Byrne/Kayden Coles combination, and Cayman International School downed Sir John A. Cumber Primary 3-1 after an exciting penalty shootout.

Special thanks to youth officials Jonathan Holness, Kandre Amerally and newcomer Shay Windsor, who did an excellent job officiating games throughout the day under the guidance of Dwayne Ebanks. Thanks also to Shirley Amerally and Chastine Rankine for their valuable assistance in keeping scores and tabulating standings.

The primary school boys take centre stage this Saturday, September 23 as the 2017 CUC Primary Football League (PFL) Opening Rally kicks-off at 9:00 am at the Annex Field.