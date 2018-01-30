January 31, 2018

Cayman Islands: Cayman Airways to add maiden B737 MAX 8 in 4Q18

January 30, 2018 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

737; 737; Boeing; 737 first flight; air to air; K66500-05

From CH-Aviation

Cayman Airways (KX, ) will take delivery of its first of four B737 MAX 8s on lease from during the final quarter of this year.

Airline chief executive Fabian Whorms told Cayman 27 TV news he expects its first aircraft of the type to arrive in November this year in time to be deployed into service a month later. The remaining three are due in each of March 2019, September 2019, and September 2020.

Collectively, the Boeing twinjets will be used to replace the carrier’s existing fleet of four B737-300s. The first of the Classics, VP-CKY (msn 26282), was retired in November last year. A B737-800, VP-CNG (msn 30289), that was inducted in December 2016 as a bridging aircraft, will be returned in December, he said.

Cayman Airways plans to use its MAX 8s to both increase capacity on existing routes to the United States and to open up new ones across North America as well as Central and .

IMAGE: Boeing 737 MAX 8 on its first flight Boeing 737 MAX 8 on its first flight © Boeing

For more on this story go to: https://www.ch-aviation.com/portal/news/63784-cayman-airways-to-add-maiden-b737-max-8-in-4q18

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iFinance, iLocal News, iTech, iTravel, iWorld News, News, Publisher's Choice Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*