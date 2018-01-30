Cayman Islands: Cayman Airways to add maiden B737 MAX 8 in 4Q18

From CH-Aviation

Cayman Airways (KX, Grand Cayman Island) will take delivery of its first of four B737 MAX 8s on lease from Air Lease Corporation during the final quarter of this year.

Airline chief executive Fabian Whorms told Cayman 27 TV news he expects its first aircraft of the type to arrive in November this year in time to be deployed into service a month later. The remaining three are due in each of March 2019, September 2019, and September 2020.

Collectively, the Boeing twinjets will be used to replace the carrier’s existing fleet of four B737-300s. The first of the Classics, VP-CKY (msn 26282), was retired in November last year. A B737-800, VP-CNG (msn 30289), that was inducted in December 2016 as a bridging aircraft, will be returned in December, he said.

Cayman Airways plans to use its MAX 8s to both increase capacity on existing routes to the United States and to open up new ones across North America as well as Central and South America.

IMAGE: Boeing 737 MAX 8 on its first flight Boeing 737 MAX 8 on its first flight © Boeing

