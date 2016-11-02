Caybrew beers, brewed and bottled in the Cayman Islands, were served last evening at Strangers’ Bar in the House of Commons in Westminster to help broaden the image and brand of the Cayman Islands.

On Tuesday night Cayman Islands Premier Hon. Alden McLaughlin was on hand to pass out free Cayman Islands Brewery beer to British MPs in attendance.

“Each time we come to London we look for every opportunity to meet with UK elected members and to tell the positive story of the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. McLaughlin. “Strangers’ Bar is open to Members and Staff of Parliament, their guests, and invited media so it’s a good place to showcase a Cayman Islands’ product and keep our name out front in a friendly atmosphere.”

Also present were Ministers Hon. Wayne Panton and Hon. Marco Archer; Graham Brady, MP for Altrincham and Sale West; and Nigel Evans, chairman of the All Party Parliament Group on Beer — the largest APPG with 450 members.

The arrangements to serve Caybrew beers at the Parliament bar was made between majority shareholder and Chairman of the Board of Cayman Islands Brewing Stephen Webster and the Cayman Islands Government London Office, which is headed by Eric Bush. Both Mr. Webster and Mr. Bush were on hand for the occasion.

“This is an ongoing effort by our office to promote the Cayman Islands,” said Mr. Bush. “Part of our remit is to promote a better economic, social, cultural and political understanding of the Cayman Islands. One of the ways we can do that is engaging MPs, their staff and the media through an authentic Caymanian made product that can be enjoyed by all.”

The Cayman Islands has had an office in London for [over 30] years.

Staff there disseminate information on the Cayman Islands; develop and maintain links with UK MPs and the Media; facilitate inward investment opportunities by seeking out and providing accurate information to potential investors; represent the Cayman Islands in the United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association (UKOTA), the EU Overseas Countries and Territories Association (EU OCTA), and at other official or ceremonial events. They also provide consular services to Caymanians and others in the United Kingdom and Europe.