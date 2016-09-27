Cayman Islands: Camana Bayâ€™s Shoppersâ€™ Night Out

Shoppers â€“ ready, set, go â€“ for Shoppersâ€™ Night Out

Camana Bayâ€™s annual shopping experience returns this fall season

Camana Bay, Grand Cayman (Friday, 23 September 2016): Itâ€™s never too early to shop for the holidays and with fewer than 100 days to go till Christmas Day, the shops of Camana Bay are celebrating by marking down prices with Shoppersâ€™ Night Out on Thursday, 6 October from 5pm to 8pm.

This one-night-only affair will feature super savings on fashion, jewellery, beauty products, gadgets, home goods and more. Visitors can also enjoy live music, refreshments and giveaways for the ultimate shopping experience.

To add to the soiree, shoppers will receive a raffle ticket for every CI$25 spent in any participating store, for the chance to win fabulous prizes, including a CI$500 Camana Bay Gift Card. So whether you come for bites and bevvies, deals and discounts or fashion and fun, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Be a part of the shopping experience online by using the hashtag #CamanaBay on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter â€“ you will also find the latest event updates and live happenings.

With over 15 participating shops and counting, here is a glimpse of what the night holds in store:

Fashionistas can visit The Cabana, a Lilly Pulitzer Signature Shop and receive discounts on clothing, shoes and accessories and the chance to win a CI$50 Camana Bay Gift Card. Across The Paseo at Sand Angels, guests can enjoy 20% off storewide on swimwear and resortwear, including 2017 collections and 70% off the original price on any sale stock items and the chance to win a CI$25 gift card. Nearby at Silhouette, you can stock up on bras when you buy three from the sale rack and get the fourth one free. You can also enjoy 50% off a wide selection of items and the chance to win a CI$25 gift card. If youâ€™re looking for linen heaven, make sure to visit Island Company where you will receive a gift bag when you make a purchase of CI$250 or more and everyone can enter to win an Escapist Package â€“ valued at CI$165.

Complete your new looks with the perfect accessories at Island Jewellers and De Sunglass Man where you can receive 10% cash back from your purchase of either jewellery or sunglasses. VisionWear Cayman is offering 20% to 50% off when you choose from a selection of frames and you can enter to win Ray-Ban sunglasses valued at CI$185. Belle by Celebrations also carries unique costume jewellery and is offering 30% to 75% off selected pieces. If you already have your favourite suit in your closet, give it a good dry cleaning for a special price of just CI$15 at Fluff Nâ€™ Fold.

Get dolled up as Le Visage offers discounts on beauty products with 40% off Cowshed items, 20% off select Stila/Kevyn Aucoin items and 20% off select Penhaligon items, and you can enter to win a Coola Travel Sun Kit. Eclipze Hair Design & Day Spa is offering huge savings on their popular hair, nail, eyelash extensions and massage services, and you can enter to win a 30-minute Swedish massage.

If you have a furry friend waiting at home, you can find a special gift for them at Must Love Dogs where you can find 30% off select items.

Home owners can enjoy plush discounts to help spruce up the house for less. Bedside Manor is offering savings on bed and bath accessories with 10% off storewide and a chance to win a CI$100 gift card. Design Studio is offering 15% off all home goods and accessories with 20% off home fragrances. Belle by Celebrations is offering 30% to 75% off selected home accessories. At Fluff Nâ€™ Fold, you can enjoy a comforter cleaning special with CI$14.99 for one, CI$12.99 each for two and CI$9.99 each for three, and you can enter to win a CI$50 gift card.

In the kitchen at Bon Vivant, you can enjoy in-shop cooking demonstrations, special product promotions and foodie giveaways. You can also enter for the chance to win a pizza prep station and ice cream parlour.

If youâ€™re looking for a new camera, Picture This Studios is offering 10% off cameras, including an 8GB memory card. You can also enjoy 20% off retail frames and the chance to win a CI$50 gift card.

Cap off your night with a well-deserved drink at West Indies Wine Company, browse a curated selection of 80 different wines by the glass â€“ served at the perfect temperature via state-of-the-art Napa Technology WineStations.

For more details and a full list of offerings, visit camanabay.com.

To keep up to date with the latest happenings at Camana Bay, like Camana Bay on Facebook and follow @CamanaBay on Twitter and @Camana_Bay on Instagram.