Cayman Islands: Camana Bay welcomes newest shop, Forever Summer

Camana Bay is pleased to welcome Forever Summer to the community, joining a roster of over 40 locally owned shops and boutiques.

Owner Catherine Dawson-James explains what she aimed to achieve with Forever Summer, which focuses on offering affordable fashion for women. “We wanted to capture that nostalgic feeling of long summer days and nights filled with fun and freedom. Most of us have experienced those breezy, light-filled moments and wished they’d never end … dancing in the sand, falling in love, laughing with friends, feeling beautiful. We’re keeping that alive at Forever Summer.”

Forever Summer offers a wide selection of stylish possibilities extending from apparel to accessories, beauty options to gift items and more, with new stock arriving weekly.

No strangers to the Camana Bay Town Centre and known purveyors of quality goods, Catherine and Ian Dawson-James are also owners of the Sand Angels, Activ Angels and Little Angels boutiques. Similar to their sister stores, all items are hand-selected by the fashion design team.

Forever Summer is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the Paseo, across from Island Jewellers and next door to Bang & Olufsen, in Camana Bay. To learn more about Forever Summer and other Camana Bay merchants, visit camanabay.com.

ABOUT CAMANA BAY

A destination within a destination, Camana Bay is a vibrant town located in the heart of Grand Cayman in the Cayman Islands, a British Overseas Territory.

Situated on 685 acres between Seven Mile Beach and the North Sound, this mixed-use master-planned community is one of the first examples of New Urbanism in the Caribbean.

Developed by Dart Real Estate, Camana Bay offers more than 650,000 square feet of commercial office and retail space as well as 63 luxury apartments available for long-term lease, public spaces for all to enjoy, world-class shopping and dining, as well as family-friendly entertainment, events and attractions.