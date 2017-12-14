Cayman Islands: Camana Bay South roundabout and Esterley Tibbetts highway lanes to open today (14)T

Today (December 14), the National Roads Authority (NRA) will officially open the Camana Bay South Roundabout and the northbound lanes of the new Esterley Tibbetts Highway (ETH). The road and roundabout opening signifies the completion of another phase of the road network improvements included in the NRA Agreement between the Cayman Islands Government and Dart Real Estate.

The opening of the new highway means all West Bay-bound traffic will shift ahead of the Camana Bay South Roundabout, traversing around it and onto the new northbound lanes to the three-lane Camana Bay Town Centre Roundabout.

Drivers travelling to George Town and beyond will utilise both southbound lanes between the Camana Bay South and Camana Bay Town Centre roundabouts; motorists will merge after exiting the Camana Bay South roundabout to allow traffic travelling in both directions to share the road through to the Butterfield Roundabout while construction of the highway expansion continues in 2018.

The main entrance to the National Gallery of the Cayman Islands will also reopen. The remodeled entryway now includes sidewalks that meander through the Gallery’s front garden.