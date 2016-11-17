Cayman Islands: CAIS confirms Arnold Schwarzenegger as keynote speaker

The Cayman Alternative Investment Summit ( CAIS ), the annual conference for leading thinkers and decision makers in the global alternatives industry, will be returning for its fourth year from 15-17 February 2017 at the newly-launched Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa. Considered one of the most influential discussion forums in the alternative investment space, CAIS is renowned for attracting leading industry and special guest speakers with 2017 offering a keynote address from actor and former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger

CAIS 2017 will have a theme of ‘Defying Gravity: The Future of Alternative Investments in Exceptional Times’ with industry speakers, curated panels and fireside chats centered around ensuring the relevance of alternatives in a time of heightened market volatility and an increasingly turbulent financial landscape. As well as debating current issues, the two-day conference will also host a number of special guest and celebrity speakers, a philanthropy panel and evening entertainment offered in the form of a Caribbean Dinner on Thursday 16 February and a special Legends tennis event on Friday 17 February. The Summit is expected to attract more than 500 delegates from prominent pension plans, endowments, family offices, hedge funds and more.

Appearing as the keynote speaker for CAIS 2017, Arnold Schwarzenegger is a world champion bodybuilder, Hollywood actor and twice-elected California Governor. Soon to be back on TV screens as the new host of The Celebrity Apprentice, Schwarzenegger’s recent off-screen roles have also included that of an environmental crusader as well as a generous philanthropist. A highly successful businessman, Schwarzenegger has also invested his success in an array of stocks, bonds and privately controlled companies, as well as in sports franchises and real estate.

Chris Duggan, VP of Dart Enterprises Ltd commented: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome Governor Schwarzenegger as our keynote speaker for CAIS 2017. His achievements span athletics, film and politics, so I’m sure he will have some fascinating insights to share about his life and storied career.

“CAIS has gone from strength-to-strength in the last three years and has really helped anchor the alternatives industry in such a fast-changing investment landscape. We’ve no doubt that 2017, with a new venue, a new theme and an agenda full of top-class speakers, will continue to deliver extraordinary value and benefit for our sponsors and delegates.”