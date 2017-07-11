Cayman Islands Butterfield Scholarship Student to study medicine

(Grand Cayman – 11 July 2017) The 2017 Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited Undergraduate Scholarship recipient, Arin Broderick, will begin her studies as an undergraduate at Boston University in January 2018, starting with a special two year interdisciplinary programme which will see her attending classes in both Boston and London, as a foundation to complete her studies in Medicine in the future.

Ms. Broderick has just graduated with a 4.09 GPA from Darlington Boarding School in Rome, Georgia in the US. In addition to a host of academic achievements including being inducted into the National Honor Society and the Spanish Honour Society, Ms. Broderick achieved both the Director’s Honours List and Headmaster’s Honours List. She also is an avid musician, playing classical guitar at Trinity College of London Exam level; she was a senior leader of an a cappella group at her school called the Darlingtones; and was a finalist at the 2016 Universal Orlando Music USA Festival.

“Arin is a well-rounded student with impressive academic achievements, as well as genuine passion and pride for her country. We have every confidence that she will excel in her studies and contribute significantly to the local community upon her return” commented Ms Amanda Bodden, Manager, Personal Lending and Scholarship Committee member.

“We congratulate Arin and wish her the very best of luck in her studies. Butterfield continues to be committed to the development of Cayman’s young people. Through this scholarship we can have a positive impact on the development of tomorrow’s leaders.” said Butterfield’s Managing Director Mr. Michael McWatt.

This is the 25th year of the Annual Butterfield Undergraduate Scholarship, which is a programme that ensures financial support for further educational development among young people in the local community.

Available for any course of study that will benefit the Cayman Islands; the Annual Butterfield Undergraduate Scholarship awards the recipient with up to US$ 30,000 per year, for a maximum of four years of study. Past recipients of this scholarship include teachers, lawyers and architects within the Cayman community.

The application process for the 2018 Scholarship will begin in February next year. ***

PHOTO CAPTION: “(L-R) Mr. Michael McWatt, Managing Director, Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited congratulates Miss Arin Broderick, Butterfield’s 2017 Undergraduate Scholarship Recipient.”

About Butterfield

Butterfield is a full-service bank and wealth manager headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda, providing services to clients from six jurisdictions: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands and Guernsey, where its principal banking operations are located; and The Bahamas, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, where it offers specialised financial services. Banking services comprise retail and corporate banking. Wealth management services are composed of trust, private banking, and asset management. In Bermuda and the Cayman Islands, Butterfield offers both banking and wealth management. In Guernsey, The Bahamas and Switzerland, Butterfield offers wealth management. In the UK, Butterfield offers residential property lending. Butterfield is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB) and the Bermuda Stock Exchange (symbol: NTB.BH).

Further details on the Butterfield Group can be obtained from our website at: www.butterfieldgroup.com.