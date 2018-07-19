Cayman Islands: Burglary reported in North Side, 19 July

Early this morning, 19 July, officers responded to a report of a burglary at a residence on Rum Point Drive in North Side. A woman woke up during the night, disturbing a man, unknown to her, who had entered the residence. The man sprayed a substance, possibly hair spray, at her face, grabbed her purse and fled from the rear of the house.

The woman was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as being of brown complexion, with short hair and was wearing dark shorts.

The matter is currently under police investigation.