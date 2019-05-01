Cayman Islands: Burglary in Frank Sound this Morning (Wed 1)

From RCIPS

At about 2:30 this morning, 1 May, officers were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to a report of a burglary at an address on Frank Sound Road. A woman had been at home with her children, when she was alerted to the presence of a man unknown to her. The man had entered the residence and was attempting to take a handbag. The woman confronted the man and a struggle ensued, during which she was able to retrieve the bag. The man fled the residence on foot in the direction of the Frank Sound Church of God. The woman received a minor scratch during the struggle.

The suspect is described as being about 5’ in height, and of brown complexion. He was wearing a red t-shirt, dark shorts, a cap, white socks and dark shoes.

The matter is currently under police investigation.

Anyone with any information on this incident or who may have seen anything suspicious in the Frank Sound area early this morning is asked to contact Bodden Town CID at 947-2220.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.