Cayman Islands bulk waste collection has begun

From Cayman Islands Department of Environmental Health

The Department of Environmental Health (DEH) has begun collection of curbside bulk waste. As part of its annual bulk waste removal activity, DEH workers along with private partners are sweeping the island to gather waste left out by residents.

Minister of Environmental Health, Hon. Dwayne Seymour expresses his thanks for the community’s participation. “I’m thankful to those who have cooperated in the annual collection and respected the deadline to place bulk waste for the DEH to pick up. We ask for your continued patience as the teams work to finish collection in time for the holiday season.”

The deadline to place bulk waste was Monday 18 December. DEH officials strongly urge the public to not bring any more bulk waste to the curb as the deadline has passed, and there is no guarantee that waste placed at the curbside after the deadline will be collected in the current collection sweep. Additionally residents are reminded that bulk waste refers to large items such as old furniture, household appliances and vegetative waste that are not collected as part of the DEH’s weekly domestic pick-up services.

For additional information about DEH bulk waste removal, please visit the department’s website at www.deh.gov.ky. Queries or concerns may also be directed to DEH Solid Waste Unit (Grand Cayman) by telephone on 949-8793, or 948-2321 for persons located in Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

END

IMAGE: Village of Campbellsport