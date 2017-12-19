Cayman Islands: Budding sellers’ market brings growth to Trident Properties

Local real estate firm Trident Properties adds three new sales associates to its growing team, as a successful 2017 comes to a close. Led by Broker/Owner, Kerri Kanuga, the new agents bring a wealth of knowledge in banking, finance, client relations and marketing and sales to Cayman Islands’ property seekers.

David Gordon joins the company from one of Cayman’s largest Class A banks, where he previously spent 10 years as a Relationship Manager, assisting clients with acquiring first, second, and investment properties as well as planning and constructing new homes. Passionate about helping people, he brings a unique offering to Trident Properties by leveraging his banking expertise to help potential buyers and renters to not only find the right home, commercial space or land but to also navigate the various financing options available to them locally.

Born and raised in North Side, Trident Properties’ Brittany Scott, knows the Cayman Islands like the back of her hand. Her true ‘CaymanKind’ spirit led her to real estate, where she now leverages her passion for helping others, alongside previous experience in banking retail and sales, to support her real estate clients. Bringing her personable approach and finance insight to Trident Properties, Brittany uses her banking experience to not only guide people through the property acquisition process but to educate them along every step of the way.

With over a decade of experience in sales, marketing, retail and management, Athena Miralda brings strong expertise in residential homes, rental income/investment properties and development land to Trident Properties. Known in the industry for her professional and efficient approach, and more importantly, her genuine interest in ensuring that her clients obtain the most value for their property, Athena uses her long-standing real estate experience and savvy digital marketing and sales skills to successfully bring together property and purchaser.

“My goal is to make our clients’ real estate transactions seamless by tailoring our knowledge of the market to meet their individual needs for a smooth and worry-free experience,” says Kanuga. “Trident Properties’ unique mix of agent backgrounds and skillsets, coupled with their local and industry knowledge, allows us to offer honest, practical advice to our clients and bring attention to detail to every transaction – and we are looking forward to an exciting 2018 as the team’s portfolios continue to grow.”

Kanuga has been a leading sales agent in the local market for 15 years. Her numerous sales awards are a demonstration of her knowledge and expertise in Cayman Islands real estate and she is the Cayman Islands’ only Certified Luxury Home specialist – an accomplishment requiring exceptional knowledge, experience and expertise in the luxury home market.

For more information on Trident Properties and to view its current listings, visit www.tridentproperties.ky, call 345-916-7355 or follow Trident Properties (Cayman Islands) Ltd on Facebook.

About Trident Properties

Trident Properties is a locally owned and operated full-service real estate company with vast experience in the Cayman Islands market. It’s team of four agent licensed professionals are committed to providing customers and clients with the best real estate experience possible. Whether you are buying, selling or renting, Trident Properties has the expertise and local knowledge to make your real estate transaction a rewarding experience. Trident Properties is a proud member of the Cayman Islands Real Estate Brokers Association (CIREBA).