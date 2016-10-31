Cayman Islands Breast Cancer Awareness Month – Dress for a Cause Day

Government workers, members of the public and the Acting Deputy Governor, Stran Bodden, dressed for a cause on Friday (28 October 2016).

Civil service staffers wore pink to mark the ongoing Breast Cancer Awareness Month campaign by the Lions Club of Tropical Gardens (LCTG).

A contingent from the Cayman Islands Immigration Service was among the turnout for the group photocalls organised by the Portfolio of the Civil Service at the Government Administration Building, to support the annual health initiative.

Mr. Bodden, one of several men who took part said, “The government is fully supportive of the initiative whose theme this year is Early Detection Saves Lives. The health of the nation is of paramount concern and is strongly reflected in the many internal and external health and wellness campaigns we endorse or co-ordinate.”

Member of the public May Douglas and her daughter Jessie, 5, also took part. “It was just by pure coincidence that we were invited to join in as we were both wearing pink,” Mrs. Douglas remarked.

“This kind of awareness raising event is important. Even if it makes just one person book a mammogram or start monthly self-examinations then it will have been worthwhile,” she added.

LCTG member and government worker, Judith Witter who attended said, “on behalf of the club we are extremely grateful for the support received from the civil service annually. The funds raised go towards paying for mammograms for those who are not covered by insurance for the exam.”

She also remarked that the service club: “give[s] out about 500 mammogram vouchers during October.”

“This is the 20th year that we’ve been running the progamme and we look forward to the continued support of the public,” she concluded.

Captions:

Breast cancer1

Government workers and members of the public, led (from centre left) by the Acting Deputy Governor, Mr. Stran Bodden; Lions member Judith Witter and Financial Secretary, Mr. Kenneth Jefferson, took part in the Dress for a Cause Day to raise awareness of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Photo: Elphina Jones (GIS)

Breast cancer2

Department of Immigration staff showed their support for Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the Lions Club of Tropical Garden’s initiative by joining in the government Dress for a Cause Day.