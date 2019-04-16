Cayman Islands: BOUNCE magazine arriving soon is proud to be the front-line sponsor of the Q Movement Band at CayMAS

Pink Duck Publishing’s BOUNCE magazine, Cayman’s first lifestyle magazine dedicated to promoting Cayman’s growing health, fitness, wellness, beauty, and life & style industry, is proud to sponsor dance and fitness studio Quinntessential Movement at next month’s CayMAS Carnival.

CayMAS is scheduled to be held from May 16-20 and is one of Cayman’s largest annual carnival events. The four-day event features a host of fun-filled fetes, as well as the highly anticipated CayMAS Carnival Street Parade.

Bounce is sponsoring Quinntessential’s colourful band – Q Movement – which will be jumping at the street parade on Saturday, May 18.

The band members outfits have been specifically made to showcase Bounce’s stunning brand colours, including pinks, purples, and greens. The colourful outfits also include a selection of tiaras, jewels, and feathers, ensuring the Q Movement Band will be one of the most eye-catching and colourful bands of CayMAS.

Quinn McCrimmon, owner and found of Quinntessential Movement, said she was delighted that Bounce had chosen to sponsor the Q Movement Band.

“We are thrilled to have Bounce as our official sponsor,” Quinn said. “The magazine’s content and branding perfectly aligns with our core customer base who are all looking to live their best life through fun-filled fitness and dance classes.”

Eleanor Smith of Pink Duck Publishing added that the sponsorship is the first of many for Bounce.

“We are delighted to sponsor Quinntessential Movement’s CayMAS Band. Our cast of creatives are looking forward to donning their costumes, hitting the road and jumping with the rest of the band.”

For more information on joining the Q Movement Band at CayMAS 2019, please email Quinn at info@Qmovement.dance

Quinntessential Movement

Dance and fitness studio Quinntessential Movement specialises in unique and fun-filled ways to get fit. The modern and inviting studio is located in Galleria Plaza Seven Mile Beach and offers a wide range of classes, including pole dancing and aerial fitness classes.

A trained ballerina, Quinn established Quinntessential Movement in November 2016 with the aim of offering people a different way to get fit.

With the diversity of classes offered, Quinntessential Movement caters to a wide range of fitness levels and abilities, while at the same time operates as a social and entertainment forum for people with diverse interests, backgrounds, and ages.

Bounce magazine

Bounce is Cayman’s first lifestyle magazine dedicated to promoting Cayman’s growing health, fitness, beauty, and wellness industry. Designed to help readers live their best life, the inaugural issue is set to hit newsstands shortly. Editorial categories include beauty, wellness, fitness, cuisine, and life & style.

The magazine is printed twice a year on high-quality paper and supported by a powerful and dynamic website, set to launch imminently. The magazine is the third title released by Pink Duck Publishing and will be widely distributed at key service providers and high-traffic hotspots.

About Pink Duck Publishing

Fresh, innovative, next generation

Pink Duck Publishing is a modern and forward-thinking full-service print and digital publisher headquartered in George Town, Grand Cayman.

Founded in 2018 by Kathryn Willman, the company owns and operates some of Cayman’s most innovative multi-platform brands, all managed by a cast of creatives covering the media spectrum.

Pink Duck Publishing’s portfolio includes The Cayman Book, a sophisticated resource for the discerning traveller, Your Cayman, the go-to resource for residents and tourists, and Bounce, Cayman’s first and only lifestyle magazine dedicated to promoting Cayman’s growing health, fitness, beauty, and wellness industry. Both The Cayman Book and Your Cayman are the official publications of the Cayman Islands Tourism Association.

Find out more at www.pinkduckpublishing.com

