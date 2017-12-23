Cayman Islands: Body of man found in Windsor Park

From RCIPS sat 23 Dec 2017

Just past 6AM this morning (Sat 23), police began receiving reports of the body of a man found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town.

Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene where the body of a man was found. EMTs determined there were no signs of life.

Police are investigating and ask that anyone with any information about this incident call 949-4222 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477(TIPS).