December 23, 2017

Cayman Islands: Body of man found in Windsor Park

December 23, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS sat 23 Dec 2017

Just past 6AM this morning (Sat 23), police began receiving reports of the body of a man found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town.
Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene where the body of a man was found. EMTs determined there were no signs of life.
Police are investigating and ask that anyone with any information about this incident call 949-4222 or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-8477(TIPS).

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. Cayman Islands: Body of man found in Windsor Park – Caribbean Edition says:
    December 23, 2017 at 10:13 am

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News From RCIPS sat 23 Dec 2017 Just past 6AM this morning (Sat 23), police began receiving reports of the body of a man found hanging in the Windsor Park area of George Town. Police and emergency personnel responded to the scene where the body of a man was found. EMTs… Link: Cayman Islands: Body of man found in Windsor Park […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*