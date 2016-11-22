Cayman Islands: Body discovered near North West Point Tue morning, 22 November

From RCIPS: Tue 22 Nov 2016 at 12:33 PM

Around 7:45AM this morning, Tuesday, 22 November, a member of the public notified the 9-1-1 Communication Centre of a body seen floating in the water off North West Point across from the Turtle Farm. Police and emergency services responded and the body of a man who appeared to be around 40 years of age was pulled from the water.

A car believed to belong to the victim was found at the scene as well as items onshore which suggest a fishing trip.

Enquiries are ongoing to formally identify the victim.