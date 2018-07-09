Cayman Islands: Bob Soto Memorial Scuba Scholarship

From Suzy Soto

Award to be presented at the International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame, Sept 14th, 2018 at the Marriott Hotel. Bob’s passion was sharing the underwater magic with the world. He trained a lot of Caymanian young men who worked with him and carried on to open their own dive operations. This memorial is to honor his love of the sport and it would be fitting to award a scholarship to a deserving young Caymanian, who shares the same passion to further their scuba training.

Several requirements: a scuba certification as the scholarship is to go on to instructors training, an essay required as to your interest in scuba diving, your future goals, and what your hope to contribute for the future.

Bob’s son Rene, stresses: “My Father would have wanted the criteria to be set high as he always strived to show and promote Cayman in the best possible light. The Individual receiving this opportunity should have some level of confidence, intelligence, and integrity to represent Cayman to the public.”

Applications for the scholarship is available at Red Sail Sports

info@redsailcayman.com

suzysoto@candw.ky

There is also a International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame exhibit at the Cayman Islands Museum, featuring Bob and other inductees in the Scuba Hall of Fame. There will be some applications available there. Also his book Bob Soto, Extraordinary Adventures, Scuba Pioneer is for sale there.