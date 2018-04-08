April 9, 2018

Cayman Islands: Bo Miller and Raymond Barnes have died

April 8, 2018 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

It is with much sadness we have to announce the deaths of Derringtom (Bo Bo) Miller and Raymond Barnes.

Both were prominent business men and Mr. Miller was a community  leader and stood in the 2013 election but was unsuccessful. Mr Barnes is the owner of Barnes Plaza on Walkers Road.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. Cayman Islands: Bo Miller and Raymond Barnes have died – Caribbean Edition says:
    April 8, 2018 at 10:13 pm

    […] Source: Cayman Eye News It is with much sadness we have to announce the deaths of Derringtom (Bo Bo) Miller and Raymond Barnes. Both were prominent business men and Mr. Miller was a community  leader and stood in the 2013 election but was unsuccessful. Mr Barnes is the owner of Barnes Plaza on Walkers… Link: Cayman Islands: Bo Miller and Raymond Barnes have died […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*