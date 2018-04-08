Cayman Islands: Bo Miller and Raymond Barnes have died
April 8, 2018 by 1 Comment
April 9, 2018
MEYE NEWS. For all the latest Cayman, Caribbean and International Stories plus cartoons and puzzles. 32 + new blogs daily
|
Currently
77°
Partly Cloudy
Today is forecast to be nearly the same temperature as yesterday.
|
Monday 04/09 20%
High 94° / Low 71°
Clear
Sunny to partly cloudy. High 94F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
|
Monday Night 04/09 10%
High 94° / Low 71°
Partly Cloudy
Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
It is with much sadness we have to announce the … [Read More...]
From RCIPS Sun April 8 2018 Just before 5:30PM … [Read More...]
The theme for World Health Day 2018 is Universal … [Read More...]
Tweets from CUC last night (April … [Read More...]
Terms + Policies - Advertising Policy - Privacy Policy . © 2018 • iNews
[…] Source: Cayman Eye News It is with much sadness we have to announce the deaths of Derringtom (Bo Bo) Miller and Raymond Barnes. Both were prominent business men and Mr. Miller was a community leader and stood in the 2013 election but was unsuccessful. Mr Barnes is the owner of Barnes Plaza on Walkers… Link: Cayman Islands: Bo Miller and Raymond Barnes have died […]