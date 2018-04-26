Cayman Islands: BCQS Property Management announces Associate Director appointment

Cayman Islands, 26th April 2018 – BCQS Property Management is pleased to announce the promotion of Richelle Woodcock to the position of Associate Director. In her new role, Richelle will help lead the efforts of the company in managing and expanding its portfolio of strata, residential and commercial appointments. She will also help, mentor and support the team.

“Richelle has been a key member of the BCQS Property Management team, and we are delighted to recognise her efforts, success and commitment to a high quality professional service”, said Managing Director, Tim Hepburn in announcing the appointment. “Richelle’s wealth of experience and understanding of the industry, as well as her extensive knowledge of all aspects of the property management process, will help ensure we build on the success and reputation we have already achieved locally.”

Richelle has ten years of experience providing professional property management services, and has has specific experience in the strata management field in the Cayman Islands.

“I am excited about my new role and the additional responsibility that will come along with it,” says Richelle. “Due to our commitment to excellence and exceptional client service, BCQS has a well established reputation in the Cayman Islands and I look forward to ensuring we maintain this high level of service as the company expands. I am extremely grateful for the opportunity and for the ongoing support from the entire team at BCQS Property Management and BCQS International.”

Prior to joining BCQS in 2010, Richelle worked in strata management with THPM Strata Ltd since 2008, where she was a principal in the company. She studied English Literature at the University of Saskatchewan in Canada and is a Candidate Member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors.