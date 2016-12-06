December 6, 2016

Cayman Islands bank implements AMLtrac from iFinancial

cayman-islands-fatcaBy Tanya Andreasyan From banking Technology

implements AMLtrac from iFinancial

UK-based core banking and anti-money laundering (AML) software vendor (iFinancial) is implementing its AMLtrac solution at Global Fidelity Bank.

The bank, based in the , will use the new platform for know your customer (KYC) operations, document management, account monitoring, transaction tracking, and the Swift messages screening and authorisation.

AMLtrac will be using the Dow Jones watch list product as its data source.

Closer to home, iFinancial has recently signed challenger bank BFC for its AMLtrac product.

IMAGE: Life’s a beach in the Cayman Islands

For more on this story go to: http://www.bankingtech.com/666731/global-fidelity-bank-implements-amltrac-from-ifinancial/

