December 29, 2017

Cayman Islands author’s book now included in Casemate Short History series

Guerrilla Warfare: The Revolution Kings by Peter Polack – Casemate Short History series

has acquired the rights to publish Guerrilla Warfare: The Revolution Kings by Peter Polack for its Casemate Short History series.

Guerrilla Warfare: The Revolution Kings is a compendium of prominent guerilla leaders worldwide including George Washington, , Mao Zedong and King Ibn Saud. The book profiles each leader and analyzes their military strategy for readers interested in biographies, military history or the history of the countries included in the book.

He is the author of Last Hot Battle of the Cold War published by Casemate in 2013. His most recent book was Jamaica, The Land of Filmpublished in 2017.

He was a contributor to the Encyclopedia of Warfare and his most recent article, : The Evolution Revolution was published in the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center magazine.

In 2014 he became a part time reporter for mainly reporting on the Cuban refugee crisis in the Cayman Islands.

He is presently researching his next book Hubris: A History of Overreaching.

