Cayman Islands attendees learn about finances during final SME workshops of 2016

The Chamber of Commerce brought an end to the 2016 series of Small-and-Micro Enterprise ( SME ) workshops on Wednesday, November 30.

Over 50 attendees made it to the session, where they learned about Financial Planning for SMEs.

Paul Muspratt facilitated the session, using his expertise to effectively and efficiently provide an overview of sound financial preparation. Mr. Muspratt also taught attendees the basics of managing money as a primary concern, managing small business finances, and what is needed to make good business decisions.

The Chamber of Commerce renewed its SME contract with the Ministry of Financial Services, Commerce & Environment this year, and we look forward to offering a wide range of workshops for SME owners and entrepreneurs in 2017.

Photos from the workshop can be found on the Chamber Facebook page.

If you were unable to attend the session, you can find a copy of the presentation Mr. Muspratt delivered on the Chamber website.