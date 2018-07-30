Cayman Islands: Attempted Robbery on Portland Road Early Saturday Morning, 28 July

From RCIPS

Saturday morning, 28 July, just before 1:30AM, the 9-1-1 Communication Centre dispatched police to a report of a man knocking at a residence along Red Gate Road (Old Jones Way) seeking assistance. When officers arrived it was ascertained that the man had been a victim of an attempted robbery as he walked along Portland Road earlier, just east of North Sound Road. Two men had attacked him as he was walking, with one man striking him on the back of his head and the second threatening him with a knife. They told the man to give them whatever he had; the victim ran and managed to elude the men.

The only descriptions of the men provided were that one was wearing a black shirt and red pants; the second was wearing a grey long shirt with red pants.

The matter is currently under investigation by police, and anyone with any information is encouraged to contact George Town CID at 949-4222, or to submit a tip anonymously directly to police at http://www.rcips.ky/submit-a-tip or through Crime Stoppers at 800-8477 or online at http://www.crimestoppers.ky/home/ .