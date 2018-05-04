Cayman Islands: Attempted robbery at West Bay Bakery, 3 May

From RCIPS

Yesterday evening, 3 May, officers were dispatched to a report of an attempted robbery at Caribbean Bakery, on Mount Pleasant Road, West Bay. At about 8:20PM, two staff members had just finished closing up and were about to exit when a man opened the door from the outside and entered the store, brandishing what appeared to be a handgun and demanding money. The staff members refused and the man then ran from the store, making his way towards the rear. Nothing was taken during the incident, no shots were fired, and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as being about 5’11” in height, and of very slim build. He was wearing an orange long sleeve top which was pulled over his head to conceal his face, and gloves.

Anyone who may have any information on this incident is asked to contact the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.