Cayman Islands: Attempted robbery at Bakery in West Bay, 19 August

From RCIPS

Just after 6:30PM yesterday 19 August, Police responded to a report of an attempted robbery at a bakery in West Bay.

A tall light brown skin man, dressed in long blue jeans, white shirt with a white cloth over his face, threatened the cashier with a knife at a bakery and demanded money. The man was told that there was no money and he took off running towards the back of the bakery.

No one was injured during this incident.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to call West Bay Police Station at 949-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.