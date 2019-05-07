Cayman Islands: Attempted rape in George Town, male arrested

From RCIPS

Shortly after 6:00AM yesterday, 6 May, officers responded to a report of an attempted rape which occurred in the vicinity of Grackle Road, George Town. A woman had been at the residence when a man known to her broke in and made aggressive sexual advances toward her. The woman attempted to flee but was caught and detained by the man who attempted to sexually assault her, but then fled the scene before police arrived. The woman was taken for treatment for minor injuries and subsequently discharged.

The matter is currently under investigation and all necessary safeguarding measures have been put in place for the victim.

The man, age 38 of George Town, turned himself in to police later that day and was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape, criminal trespass, burglary, and threats to kill. He remains in police custody as the investigation continues.