Cayman Islands: Attempted purse snatching on Powery Road in West Bay Thu (12)

From RCIPS: Fri 13 January 2017 11:54 AM

Around 8:15AM yesterday morning, 12 January, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre received a report of an incident along Powery Road near Conch Point Rd where a man attempted to snatch a woman’s purse. Around 6:30AM the woman was walking along Powery Road when a man ran up behind her and forcefully grabbed her purse. The woman struggled with him and held on to her bag, and the man ran off toward Conch Point Road.

The man is described as being of dark complexion, about 5’8” in height, wearing a Tam with short jeans and a brown T-shirt.

“We have increased patrols in both the Shores area and the along Conch Point Road in response to recent incidents and ask that anyone who sees any suspicious activity contact the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott, Head of District Operations for West Bay.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.