Cayman Islands athletes attend Central American and Caribbean Games

The 23rd annual Central American and Caribbean Games got underway with a captivating opening ceremony at the Estadio Metropolitan in Barranquilla, Columbia Thursday, July 19, 2018. The nearly 100,000 spectators who poured into the stadium to support the various teams were treated to three hours of rich displays of Colombian music, dancing, fireworks and a mini concert by Latin popstar Shakira.

Leading the way as the flag bearer for the Cayman Islands team was 18-year-old Lacee Barnes, the national women’s discus and shotput record-holder. Cayman’s team comprises of athletes who will compete in athletics, beach volleyball, gymnastics, sailing and squash.

The CAC games were first established in 1926 and are held every four years. Cayman first participated in the CAC games in 1986. Since then the country has won 16 medals – 5 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronzes.

Cayman Islands Olympic Committee President Donald McLean is optimistic about the tournament and says Cayman has a good track record at the CAC games and competitions of a similar size.

“The Cayman Islands Team is excited to come and compete. The Central American and Caribbean games are normally games that we do reasonably well in,” said CIOC President McLean.

“The most important thing is having the athletes compete and experience the camaraderie, fellowship, and friendship with all the other countries; after all, that’s the real purpose of the games. While it is good to win medals, it is not the be all and end all of the competition,” he added.

As the flame of competition was ignited and the games officially declared opened, Columbian President Juan Manuel Santos, commended all the athletes who are taking part in what is now the largest ever CAC Games.

The games culminate on 3 August.

Cayman’s team is:

Athletics:

Rasheem Brown (Men’s 100m &110m Hurdles)

Jeahvon Jackson (Men’s 400m Hurdles)

Lacee Barnes (Women’s Shot Put & discuss)

Alex Pascal (Men’s Javelin Throw)

Beach Volleyball:

Casey Santamaria (Men’s Division)

Nathan Dack (Men’s Dision)

Marissaa Harrison (Women’s Division)

Ileann Powery (Women’s Division)

Gymnastics:

Reagan Rutty (Women’s Floor, Vault, Uneven Bars and Individual All-Around)

Sailing:

Jesse Jackson (Male Single Handed Laser)

Shane McDermot (Male Single Handed Laser)

Allena Rankine (Women’s Single Handed Laser)

Florence Allan (Open Hobie 16)

Alun Davies (Open Hobie 16)

Squash:

Eilidh Bridgeman (Women’s Singles, Doubles & Team)

Jade Pitcairn (Women’s Singles, Doubles & Team)

Marlene West (Women’s Team Mixed Doubles)

Cameron Van Batenburg-Stafford (Men’s Singles and Team, Mixed Doubles)

Jacob Kelly (Men’s Singles, Doubles and Team)

Julian Jervis (Men’s Doubles and Team)