Cayman Islands Athena International Management wins Chamber Golf Classic

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS (2018) — The Athena International Management team of Trinda Blackmore, Chaz Thomas, John Marrs and Cary Marrs claimed the 1st place trophy on Friday, November 2nd at the North Sound Golf Club at the Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic sponsored by Provenance Properties and Kirk Freeport Ltd.

27 teams completed in a four-person scramble over the course of five hours. The team from Kirk Freeport Ltd. (Chris and Daniel Kirkconnell, Payton Wight and Dan Bond) and Titan Development (Frank Packer, Conor McHugh, Heather Hardy and Keith Nicholson) finished 2nd and 3rdplace respectively.

Mark McIntyre’s amazing hole in one shot on the 11th hole was a highlight of the tournament. McIntyre’s shot bounced twice before landing nicely in the hole. That shot won him a new four door 2018 Kia Sorrento from GT Automotive.

“The Golf Classic is one of our favourite Chamber events as it allows a wide range of businesses to network and share some laughs whilst enjoying an afternoon on the golf course,” said Chamber President-elect and Kirk Freeport Vice President, Christopher Kirkconnell.

“We’ve sponsored the tournament for several years and each year we enjoy ourselves even more. And with 27 teams taking part this year, it’s clear that the membership loves it too!”

There were also raffle prizes to be won, with a range of businesses donating top-quality prizes for the golfers, including a 3-month membership for Anytime Fitness, one night stay for two adults at Comfort Suites, a two-night stay for two adults at the Holiday Inn, a two-night stay for two adults at the Kimpton Seafire Resort and Spa, a bottle of Johnny Walker Black Label Scotch courtesy of Jacques Scott, two brunch for two gift certificates from Anchor and Den and two $25.00 gift certificates from Lauren’s Café and a Smoothie King gift basket.

“On behalf of the Council and staff I would like to thank Provenance Properties and Kirk Freeport for serving as the Golf Classic’ platinum and diamond sponsors, as well as the many other members who helped make the tournament a success,” said President Paul Byles.

“The tournament is a great networking event and a lot of fun, and I would encourage all of our partners to join us in 2019.”

The Chamber would like to thank the golfers for making the tournament an afternoon to remember and would like to congratulate Athena International Management on their victory, and all competition and raffle winners.

The full list of event partners and prize winners can be seen below.

Photos from the Golf Classic are available to view on the Chamber’s Facebook page.

Tournament Partners

Platinum: Provenance Properties

Diamond: Kirk Freeport Ltd.

Tournament: Kirk Office

Tournament: Kirk Office Hole-in-One: Kirk Freeport Ltd.

Hole-in-One: Generali Worldwide Insurance

Hole-in-One: G.T. Automotive

Gold: Broadhurst LLC

Gold: C&W Business/FLOW

Gold: Chamber Pension Plan

Gold: Knighthead Annuity

Gold: Blacktower Financial

Gold: CIBC First Caribbean International Bank

Gold: CTMH Doctors Hospital

Gold: Walkers

Gold: Walkers Bar: Michelob Ultra (Cayman Distributors)

Team Winners

First Place – Athena International Management

Trinda Blackmore

Chaz Thomas

John Marrs

Cary Marrs

Each member of the Athena International Management team received a commemorative trophy, a case of Corona beer, a $150 gift certificate for the North Sound Golf Club Pro Shop, and a $150 Kirk Freeport gift certificate. $50 Lobster Pot gift certificate

Second Place – Kirk Freeport Ltd.

Christopher Kirkconnell

Daniel Kirkconnell

Payton Wight

Dan Bond

Each member of the Kirk Freeport Ltd. team received a commemorative trophy, a $50 Island Naturals gift certificate, a $25 Lauren’s Restaurant gift certificate, a bottle of Seven Fathoms rum, a $100 North Sound Golf Club Pro Shop gift certificate.

Third Place – Titan Development

Frank Packer

Conor Mac Hugh

Heather Hardy

Keith Nicholson

Each member of the Titan Development team received a commemorative trophy, a $50 Cost-U-Less gift certificate, a bottle of Gun Bay vodka, and a $75 North Sound Golf Club Pro Shop gift certificate.

Closest-to-the-Pin Winners

Men: Tom Burns (Bulova watch & $100 Kirk Freeport gift certificate)

Men: Tim Hepburn (John Hardy men’s jewellery & $100 Kirk Freeport gift certificate)

Women: Sioban Ribbins (Citizen watch & $100 Kirk Freeport gift certificate)

Women: Laura Leontsinis (John Hardy jewellery & $100 Kirk Freeport gift certificate)

Longest Drive Winner

Men: Matthew Wight (Michael Kors watch & $100 Kirk Freeport gift certificate)

Men: Matthew Wight (Citizen watch & $100 Kirk Freeport gift certificate)

Women: Nitti Howe (Michael Kors watch & $100 Kirk Freeport gift certificate)

Women: Laura Leontsinis (Bulova watch & $100 Kirk Freeport gift certificate)

IMAGES:

PHOTO CAPTIONS:

No. 254 – The Athena International Management team of (from left) Chaz Thomas, John Marrs, Trinda Blackmore and Cary Marrs, with Chamber President Paul Byles.

No. 241 – Nitti Howe accepts her Longest Drive prize package from Chamber President-elect Christopher Kirkconnell.

No. 214 – (L) Mark McIntyre accepts the keys to a 2018 Kia Sorento from Steven Gunby of GT Automotive.

No. 236 – Laura Leontsinis was awarded for Closest to the Pin and for Longest Drive.

No. 237 – Tom Burns (L) accepts the men’s Closest to the Pin prize package.

No. 249 – Third-Place finishers were Titan Development. From left, Chamber President Paul Byles congratulates players Keith Nicholson, Frank Packer and Conor MacHugh. (missing is Heather Hardy).

No. 251 – (From left) Chamber President Paul Byles with the Second-Place team, Kirk Freeport Ltd: Daniel Kirkconnell, Payton Wight and Christopher Kirkconnell. (Missing is Dan Bond)