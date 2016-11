From RCIPS: Fri 4th November 2016

A man, age 39 of West Bay, was arrested yesterday on suspicion of assault causing aggravated bodily harm in connection with the beating of a male victim by several men which occurred near 38 Birch Tree Hill Road (near the EBO Laundromat) just before 8PM on Tuesday, 1 November. This is the second suspect arrested in connection with that incident (first arrest bolded below).

The man is currently in Police custody.