Cayman Islands: Assault GBH at West Bay Public Beach, 2 May

On Wednesday evening, 2 May, police received a report of an assault at the West Bay Public Beach. It was reported that a man had been at the location at about 6:30PM, when he was approached by four other males, threatened, and then attacked. The victim fell to the ground during the attack and was also hit with sticks and a rock before the assailants fled the scene. He is being treated at the Cayman Islands Hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, including a broken arm.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have any relevant information, to contact the West Bay Police Station at 649-3999. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.