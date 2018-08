From RCIPS

Just before 4:30AM this morning, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched police to a report of a disturbance at a bar on Shamrock Road. A man had banged on the door and broken it to gain entry, then upset furniture and caused a general disturbance inside during which a woman was assaulted.

The woman is in the hospital with what may be serious injuries. A man, age 23, was arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and is currently in police custody.