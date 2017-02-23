Cayman Islands artist opens art studio in Cayman Brac

From Gordon Solomon

Dear friends and family – art lovers!

RE: Grand Opening – Solomon Studio

It is with much pride and honor that I extend an invitation to you to attend the grand opening of my fine art studio and creative space, ‘Solomon Studio’.

As a young man, growing up in the district of George Town, namely ‘Rock Hole’, the only thing I was good at and kept me out of trouble was art, and as I found myself in this “unfavorable” area of Grand Cayman my only hope of leaving these circumstances was my talent. And so, I am grateful for the continued support of the artistic establishments in our islands and abroad, and hope to continue giving back to our country through my talent and partnering with those who can assist with exhibiting world-wide a possibility.

My humble beginnings have been and continue to be the catalyst for extending the arts and culture of the Cayman Islands to the outside world, exposing our islands regionally, internationally; and also using my talent in the educational field to nurture and encourage others.

This new step in my artistic career will no doubt be beneficial for the island/people of Cayman Brac and for the arts, heritage and culture of the Cayman Islands on a whole.

I welcome you to join me during this historic occasion as we open our doors and heart to the people of Cayman Brac. Please RSVP to g.solomon@candw.ky.

Sincerely

GORDON SOLOMON