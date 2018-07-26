Cayman Islands: Arrest of cruise ship visitor Yesterday, 25 July

From RCIPS

Yesterday, 25 July, just past 8AM, the 9-1-1 Communication Center dispatched police and EMS to respond to a disturbance on board a cruise ship. A man and woman had been involved in an altercation in international waters; police boarded the ship, detained the man, and recovered a quantity of ganja from his cabin. The man, age 37 from the United States, was arrested on suspicion of assault abh and possession of ganja.

The woman was transported to George Town Hospital for treatment. She was treated and later released.

The man was taken into police custody. During the day yesterday he was conveyed to hospital after experiencing a medical issue. He remains in hospital at this time in critical condition.