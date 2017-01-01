Cayman Islands: Armed robbery attempt

From RCIPS: Jan 1 2017 1:38 pm

Police responded to a report Saturday (31) night of an armed robbery attempt of a money transfer vehicle.

Shortly after 7:30pm Saturday, December 31st 2016 armed officers responded to the Cayman National Bank, Elgin Avenue location following a robbery attempt. During a cash deposit stop at the location, two persons armed with what appeared to be handguns approached the vehicle. After their attempt was unsuccessful, the two made off on foot towards the rear of the CNB parking lot towards the Smith Road direction. Both were said to be wearing red jackets and their faces covered. Searches of the area was carried out, however they were not located.

No cash was stolen, no shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

The matter is under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Department.

Police are appealing to anyone who may have been in the vicinity of Cayman National Bank, Elgin Avenue before or after 7:30pm to contact the George Town CID at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.