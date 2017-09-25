Cayman Islands: Armed robbery at the Station Bar, 25 September

From RCIPS

Police can now confirm that just after 12:20PM today 25 September, an armed robbery that took place at the Station Bar, off Shamrock Road, in the Prospect area.

The perpetrator in this incident is said to have brandished a hand gun. An investigation has been launched into this matter and further updates will follow.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681