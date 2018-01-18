Cayman Islands ARK to receive this year’s Irish Jog funds

(Grand Cayman – 18 January, 2018) Cayman’s Acts of Random Kindness (“ARK”) will receive the funds from the 26th annual St. Patrick’s Day 5k Irish Jog, hosted by Butterfield Bank (Cayman) Limited (“Butterfield”) and Dart Enterprises Ltd.

Each year, the Irish Jog Organising Committee appeals to local charities to send requests to be the recipient of the funds raised by the annual 5k event. “We had a difficult task” explained Mike McWatt, Managing Director of Butterfield. “There are always so many deserving charities and any of them would have been a worthy recipient of the funds, and I thank all of them for submitting their requests. ARK is a well-established charity, which stood out as its commitment to improving the lives of those less fortunate, particularly via their housing and education programmes, reflected the Jog’s own community-oriented focus on encouraging healthy, happy family life.”

Tara Neilsen, Founder of ARK said “I cannot thank the committee enough for its support and the tremendous news that ARK has been chosen as the charity for the Irish Jog this year! What a wonderful and positive start to 2018 for ARK and those we support!”

“We are delighted to have chosen Acts of Random Kindness (ARK) as the beneficiary non-profit organisation for this year’s St Patrick’s Day Irish Jog,” commented Chris Duggan, Vice President of Community Development at Dart Enterprises. “The Irish Jog is embraced by the whole community and we really felt that ARK’s ethos of ‘paying it forward’ and the power of kindness to strangers really resonated with the values and spirit of our own event. We’re hoping for another record-breaking year in 2018 and encourage anyone, no matter what fitness level, to sign up to benefit such a great cause.”