May 6, 2019

Cayman Islands April 2019 funerals

Malcolm M Stevenson                                                       – 10 Apr 2019

Helen Rivers                                                                      – 11 Apr 2019   West Bay

Selma Vashti Eden                                                               – 15 Apr 2019   Pedro

Olcie Marie Ebanks                                                  – 19 Apr 2019   Boatswain Bay

Morgan Lee Callan                                                              – 19 Apr 2019

Patricia Mary Tibbetts                                                          – 21 Apr 2019   Prospect

Joseph (Tennyson) McFarlane                  23 Apr 1938  – 3 Apr 2019   East End

Jacqueline Aloma (Ebanks) Dunkley                             – 5 Apr 2019   West End

Andrew Jefferson                                                      – 7 Apr 2019   Boatswain Bay

Raymond Rivers                                                                        – 15 Apr 2019  

Lileith Hilda Murray                                                          – 18 Apr 2019   Prospect

Myrtle Beatrice Aiken                                                       – 21 Apr 2019   Prospect

Patrick Johnson                                                                            – 12 Apr 2019



