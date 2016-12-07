Cayman Islands: Appleby’s corporate activities in November

Leading offshore law firm Appleby acted as Cayman counsel to three listings on both the Main Board and Growth Enterprise Market (GEM) of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange last month. Appleby acted for Zheng Li Holdings Limited (Zheng Li) and Luk Hing Entertainment Group Holdings Limited (Luk Hing Entertainment) in their GEM Board listings on 8 November and 11 November, respectively. Appleby also acted for Mengke Holdings Limited (Mengke) in its listing on the Main Board on 25 November. The aggregate amount raised for the four listings was approximately HK$181 million.

Frances Woo, managing partner in Appleby’s Hong Kong office, led the Zheng Li transaction, assisted by Senior Associate Vincent Chan. Judy Lee, a corporate partner also based in Hong Kong, led the Luk Hing Entertainment and Mengke transactions with the assistance of Chris Cheng and Jo Lit, both counsel, as well as Associate Tiffy Wan.

Appleby also acted as Bermuda counsel to Li & Fung Limited (Li & Fung) in its establishment of a Medium Term Note and Perpetual Securities Programme for an aggregate amount of US$2 billion. Li & Fung has carried out a drawdown under the Programme to offer and issue Drawdown Instruments in an aggregate nominal amount of US$650 million on 3 November. Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer advised Li & Fung on the Hong Kong law aspect while Clifford Chance Hong Kong advised Citigroup and HSBC served as the joint arranger of the notes on the Hong Kong law aspect. The Appleby team was led by partner Judy Lee, with the assistance of counsel Jo Lit and legal manager Robert Sit.