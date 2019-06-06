Cayman Islands: Appleby Attorney named “Private Client Lawyer of the Year”

A prominent figure in the Private Client and Trusts sector, Appleby Partner Carlos de Serpa Pimentel has been named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ in Who’s Who Legal 2019 awards.

As the Group Head of the Private Client and Trusts department of the Appleby Group, Carlos specialises in all aspects of Cayman Islands trust law advice and trust litigation. He regularly advises trustees and ultra-high net worth individuals on the establishment, restructuring and administration of trusts, and the use of private trust companies as well as providing advice to Protectors and beneficiaries on a variety of trust related matters.

“I am honoured to be recognised amongst global elite lawyers in the Private Client sector,” said Carlos. “This is a testament to the leading private client practice we have at Appleby which has been highly regarded by our peers and clients for decades.”

Carlos continues to be lauded for his strengths in trusts litigation. Chambers Global 2019 ranks him as a top trusts lawyer, noting he is a ‘particularly excellent’ practitioner by peers. He was included in the Private Client section of Who’s Who Legal: Thought Leaders – Global Elite 2019 and Chambers Global described him as ´a market leader in this area´ and ´clearly very experienced and knowledgeable´. Carlos was also recognised by Chambers Global High Net Worth Guide 2017 as “the go-to Cayman trusts person,” as well as being praised for his measured approach to contentious matters.”

Appleby’s Private Client & Trusts group provides trust and foundation services and advice to high net worth individuals, families, and fiduciary companies. They advise on all aspects of trust law, including the establishment, administration restructuring and termination of private, charitable, purpose commercial trusts and foundations. Members of the team act in a personal capacity as Protector, Enforcer and Director (of PTCs) for a number of discretionary trusts and are frequently instructed by blue-chip trust institutions.