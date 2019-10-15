Cayman Islands app engages healthcare conference goers for third year running

George Town, Grand Cayman, 14 October 2019

The American Society for Healthcare Risk Management’s (ASHRM) annual conference began this week.

Delegates from around the world have gathered to discuss updates in the healthcare industry and learn more about the Cayman Islands as a premier jurisdiction for insurance and reinsurance solutions.

For the third year running Cayman International Insurance has sponsored the conference app, enabling participants to connect with other delegates, receive conference updates and notifications, and even register for a grand prize giveaway of two passes to the world’s largest captive conference, the Cayman Islands’ world-renowned Cayman Captive Forum.

“The Cayman Islands remains a leading captive jurisdiction partly because we are constantly innovating and finding new ways to attract business,” said Insurance Managers Association of Cayman (IMAC) Chair Erin Brosnihan.

Ms Brosnihan continued: “Sponsoring technology at conferences like ASHRM allows us to spread the word about Cayman’s client-centric business model and initiate key conversations with those seeking to domicile their healthcare and group captives.”

The conference this year takes place 13 October – 16 October and is held in Baltimore, Maryland. A Cayman Islands delegation is present, including representatives of Cayman’s regulator, the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA), and several insurance managers.

ENDS

The Cayman Islands is an international insurance centre with a 40-year-plus history in international insurance products, specialising in captive insurance, ILS structuring, and reinsurance. The Cayman Islands also hosts the world’s largest captive insurance conference, attracting 1,500 captive owners, directors, officers, reinsurers, ceding carriers, brokers, consultants, and service providers.

The 2019 Cayman Captive Forum will be held at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman, from December 3 through 5, 2019. For more information on Cayman International Insurance, visit www.caymanintinsurance.ky.