Cayman Islands: Another great year for Cayfest!

The curtain has closed on yet another fantastic Cayfest, and we want to take a moment to acknowledge everyone who played a part in making it such a success. We are constantly being inspired by the cultural diversity and artistic talent that exists in the Cayman community and the National Festival of Arts is the Cayman National Cultural Foundation’s way of bringing our arts, culture and heritage to the forefront each year and celebrating what makes the Cayman Islands uniquely ‘us’.

Cayfest’s three signature events – the National Arts and Culture Awards, Dress For Culture Day and Red Sky at Night Festival – provided opportunities for us to honour those who have contributed to the promotion and preservation of Cayman’s arts and culture community; pay tribute to the many nationalities that peacefully coexist in these Islands and showcase the gifts of Cayman’s musicians, dancers, actors, storytellers, visual artists and artisans.

We could not do this, however, without an army of individuals and organisations that support us in countless ways. THANK YOU to the volunteers, vendors, artisans, performers, businesses, schools, sponsors and, of course, the patrons who made Cayfest 2019 a reality.

Special mention must be made of Cayman National, Camana Bay, Hurley’s Media, Big Fish Radio, CUC, Hop and Personnel 2000 who went above and beyond to help us stage this year’s Festival.

We hope to see you at another CNCF event!