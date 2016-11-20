Cayman Islands announces free domestic violence intervention training workshop

The Family Resource Centre (FRC) is holding a free three-day Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme workshop (Tuesday, 29 November to Thursday, 1 December 2016).

Suitable for front-line professionals or those wanting to learn more about the dynamics of abusive relations and how to help others, the certificate course will take place at George Town Library, 8.30a.m. to 5 p.m.

The workshop will cover domestic violence from a broad spectrum and aims to help participants understand the manifestations of and responses to such abuse. It will also look at the requisite laws.

To add practical, real life expertise, the course will involve presentations from agencies including: the Family Support Unit, the Cayman Islands Crisis Centre, the Department of Children and Family Services and the Director of Public Prosecutions, which will highlight the work that they do with victims and perpetrators.

For further information, call the Family Resource Centre at 949-0006 or email frc@gov.ky to register.

(GIS) Photo caption

FRC Dom violence workshop

Graduates from September’s Domestic Violence Intervention Training Programme workshop run by the Family Resource Centre.