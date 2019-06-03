Cayman Islands: Altercation at the Bodden Town Police Station resulting in charges

From RCIPS June 3 2019

A 49-year-old-man of Bodden Town has been charged with Assault GBH and 2 counts of Intentional Harassment, Alarm and Distress following an incident that took place at the Bodden Town Police Station on Wednesday 29 May just after 5:40PM.

The Bodden Town man had attended the Bodden Town Police Station when another member of the public entered the police station shortly after. The man attacked the other man in the view of the officers and other persons present at the time, causing injury to the other party involved.

Both parties were separated by the officers and the aggressor in the incident was arrested and the injured party sought medical assistance.

A RCIPS civilian staff also received injury during the incident.

The Bodden Town man appeared in court today.

