#1 A Fraudulent email which appears to be from Wesley Howell is circulating very rapidly.

This email circulating is NOT from the Wesley Howell the Supervisor of Elections or The Elections Office email servers. Please do not forward or click on the links if you receive the email.

Efforts are being by a cyber security team to shut down the email server(s) behind this chain of emails.

Please note there is now another fraudulent email circulating that also appears to be from Mr. Wesley Howell titled “CAYMAN NEW IMMIGRATION LAW”

