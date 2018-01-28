CAYMAN ISLANDS ALERT: DOI Phishing Email

Please be aware of a fraudulent email currently circulating that is originating from WPA@immigration.gov.ky. On the surface the email appears to be from the Department of Immigration (DOI), but it’s actually a fake address set up to catch unsuspecting persons. The scam seems to be targeting FLOW webmail users (@candw.ky).

The DOI asks for individuals who receive this email to please NOT open the attachment, as it will do harm to your computer and possibly the network. The DOI is advising anyone who receives this email to delete it immediately.

Additionally, please note it’s not the normal practice of the DOI to send out these types of emails. If the DOI has implemented any new laws, regulations, and/or policies they will be posted to the official website.

(Please see a copy of the email below and attached. Thank you for your help!)