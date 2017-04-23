Cayman Islands airports to focus on employee development

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (21 April 2017) The Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) continues to focus on developing staff talent. When Airport Security Officer Jehu Rivers decided that he would like to switch gears and work in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) Unit he was encouraged to apply for an ATC trainee position that was advertised. Following a competitive recruitment process, Mr. Rivers was selected to fill the post.

“I have always had an interest in aviation since I was very young and after working at the in the CIAA’s Airport Security Unit, I decided it was time to take a chance and pursue my dream of working in Air Traffic Control, said Mr. Rivers. Mr. Rivers joined the ATC Unit on the 1st April 2017 and he is already making a good impression with his colleagues. He will be undertaking extended training and development at an overseas facility in the near future, following the standard development plan for an Air Traffic Controller. “He has the qualities that we are looking for and I am confident that with the right training he will succeed in becoming an Air Traffic Controller,” said ATC Manager Erick Bodden.

The CIAA has a host of departments, and a diverse range of career opportunities in: Airport Operations, Administration, Finance, Customer Service, Human Resources, Security, Marketing, Aeronautical Information Services, Communication, Navigation and Surveillance, Information Technology and Air Traffic Control.

“Mr. Rivers is not the first CIAA employee to make a lateral or vertical move within the Authority, and thus change his trajectory to a more technical career path. In fact, in 2015 a Security Officer at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport did the same thing, and in recent years employees who joined the CIAA in entry-level positions such as Receptionist, Ground Transport Officers etc. have moved upwards to technical, supervisory, or management positions,” said CIAA’s Chief Human Resources Officer Mr. Mario E. Ebanks.

PHOTO: ATC Trainee Jehu Rivers (seated) with ATC Manager Erick Bodden