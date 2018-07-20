Cayman Islands Airports Authority’s Statement on the arrest of an Air Traffic Control Trainee

Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands (20 July 2018) Please be advised that the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) confirms that one of its young employees, an Air Traffic Control Trainee recruited in September 2017 and based at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) in Cayman Brac, was arrested on Monday evening, 16 July 2018, while traversing a Baggage Screening Checkpoint at the Owen Roberts International Airport (ORIA) in Grand Cayman. The employee was arrested on suspicion of “Possession of Ganja with Intent to Supply”. In the interim, the Employee has been relieved from working his Roster at the Air Traffic Control Tower at CKIA.

In the meantime, the CIAA is also assessing this situation and considering its options, while being guided by the Public Service Values and Public Servants Code of Conduct, the CIAA Employee Policies Handbook, the Employment Contract, and the Labour Law (2011 Revision), as well as benefits available through the Authority’s employees access to the Employee Assistance Programme (EAP).